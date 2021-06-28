Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

