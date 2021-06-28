Contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.94%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 57.63 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -36.41 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.36

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.