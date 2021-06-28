Contrasting América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PCCW alerts:

This table compares PCCW and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.03 $2.35 billion $0.61 25.05

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 7.67% 28.98% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCCW and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 2 3 0 2.60

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than PCCW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats PCCW on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 287 million wireless voice and data subscribers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.