Contrasting SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Greenbrook TMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.54 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.72 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.79 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

Greenbrook TMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

