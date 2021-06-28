CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 270.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

