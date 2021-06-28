Cormark Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$53.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI opened at C$37.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$791.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$15.12 and a one year high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.89%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.