CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.66

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.66 and last traded at $132.48, with a volume of 264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,706,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,656 shares of company stock worth $8,048,069. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

