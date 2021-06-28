Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $394.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $395.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.