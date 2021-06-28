Covington Capital Management Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $118.55. 33,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

