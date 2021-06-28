Covington Capital Management Purchases 1,256 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.61. 81,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

