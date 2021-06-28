Covington Capital Management Purchases 3,930 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $95,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $181.53. 12,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

