Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,791. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $312.32 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

