Covington Capital Management Sells 479 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

