Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

