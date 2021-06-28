Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

