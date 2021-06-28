Credit Suisse AG Buys 73,973 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.98% of SPS Commerce worth $70,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $102.64 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

