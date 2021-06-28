Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $75,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

