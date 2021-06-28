Credit Suisse AG Has $62.71 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Ball worth $62,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

NYSE BLL opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

