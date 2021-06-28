Credit Suisse AG Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $285.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.90 and a 52-week high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.