Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $80,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

