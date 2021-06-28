Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,989 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $59,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $221.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

