Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

