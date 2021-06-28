CRH (LON:CRH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,766 ($49.20) on Thursday. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,805 ($49.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,597.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

