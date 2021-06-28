Critical Analysis: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 3.15 $261.99 million $4.33 12.24 First Community $57.55 million 2.64 $10.10 million $1.35 14.96

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 29.84% 14.46% 1.85% First Community 19.79% 8.67% 0.83%

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 18.14%. First Community has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.89%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats First Community on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 164 full service domestic banking offices and 33 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

