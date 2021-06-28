Critical Review: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.63 $10.00 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.43 $6.68 million $5.39 5.47

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

