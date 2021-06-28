Critical Survey: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.28 $18.19 billion $3.39 34.37 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.65 $17.95 million $0.24 113.83

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 2 6 0 2.40 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $115.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.86% 29.55% 19.99% Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

