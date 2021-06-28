Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Crown Castle International worth $180,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

