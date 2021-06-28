CryptEx Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $11.98 or 0.00034617 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,684.87 or 1.00182175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.