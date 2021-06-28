CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

CSL stock opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.73.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

