CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $108.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.68.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.