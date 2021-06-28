CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.90 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.