CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0094 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $951,018.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00380524 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.21 or 0.99881082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054197 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

