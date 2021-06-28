Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,574. Daimler has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.