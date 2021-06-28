Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.19.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

