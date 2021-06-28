Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.20. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,267. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.91. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

