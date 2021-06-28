Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

