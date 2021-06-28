David Atkins Buys 1,000 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider David Atkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,196 ($41.76) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

WTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,963.89 ($38.72).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

