Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $1.89 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00005456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.65 million and $354,709.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00666952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,719,563 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

