Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Sells $13,103,688.96 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,090 shares in the company, valued at $705,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $9,649,530.99.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.75. 4,027,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

