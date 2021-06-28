Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,871 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

