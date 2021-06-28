Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $31.60. 28,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,297. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

