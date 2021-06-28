Delta Investment Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.06 and a one year high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

