Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.