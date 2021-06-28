Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

JPM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.75. 221,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04. The company has a market cap of $462.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

