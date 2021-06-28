Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $235.26. 48,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

