Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 61,986 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,986 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.93. 6,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

