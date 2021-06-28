Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

