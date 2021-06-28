Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $67.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE FUL opened at $63.79 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,863 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

