Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $13.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO opened at $12.62 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.