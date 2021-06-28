DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.11 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $24.11 million and $258,040.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,535,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

